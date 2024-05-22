Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $659,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

