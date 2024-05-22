Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 765,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 519,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.