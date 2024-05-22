Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

