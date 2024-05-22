Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 17,081 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

