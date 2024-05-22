Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,114. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

