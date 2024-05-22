Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

