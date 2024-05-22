Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

