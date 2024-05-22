Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 377,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 793,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 112,782 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 250,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

