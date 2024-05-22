Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 4.5%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 67,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 159,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRY. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $730.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Thryv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

