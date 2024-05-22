TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.05 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.86 million, a P/E ratio of 987.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.82. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 111.80 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.19).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

