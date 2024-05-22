TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.05 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance
TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.86 million, a P/E ratio of 987.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.82. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 111.80 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.19).
TI Fluid Systems Company Profile
