Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.