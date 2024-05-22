TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.56.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

