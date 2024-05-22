TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.030-4.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.03-4.09 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.56.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

