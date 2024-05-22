Traders Purchase High Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 37,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 21,990 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax
In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Novavax by 309.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Stock Performance
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novavax
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
