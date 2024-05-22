Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

TRNS stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. Transcat has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 118.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

