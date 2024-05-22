Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $156.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRNS opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

