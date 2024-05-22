Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Transcat stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. 31,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,567. Transcat has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.