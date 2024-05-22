Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 56,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 249,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

