Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $352.65. The company had a trading volume of 354,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,551. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

