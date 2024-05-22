Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.94. 31,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,157. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.77.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

