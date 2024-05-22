Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $7,093,305 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,273. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

