Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.69 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,210 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 68,827 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.18% of Yelp worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,734 shares of company stock valued at $914,105 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 60,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

