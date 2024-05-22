Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,636. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,551 shares of company stock worth $2,936,196. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

