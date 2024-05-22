Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.94 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,562,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.0 %

EG stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.98. 10,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average of $377.50.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

