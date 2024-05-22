Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,754,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after buying an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,524,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,944. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

