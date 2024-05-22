Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of AZEK worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

