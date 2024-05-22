Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 73,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

