Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,571 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Flowserve worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.6 %

Flowserve stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 93,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,915. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.