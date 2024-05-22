Trexquant Investment LP Sells 264,028 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,682,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

