Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 8,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,100. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

