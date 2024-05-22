Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,098. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

