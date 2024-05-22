Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
