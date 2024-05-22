Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

