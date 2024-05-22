Truist Financial Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $270.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CW opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $286.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $31,386,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

