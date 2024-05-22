UBS Group AG Acquires 12,113 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $108,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

