UBS Group AG Buys 245,554 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $105,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.