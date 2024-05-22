UBS Group AG Sells 11,883 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $115,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.