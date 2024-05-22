UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.32. 1,055,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,080,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. TD Cowen upped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

