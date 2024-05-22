UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,344,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,009,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

