UL Solutions Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 22nd (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 22nd. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During UL Solutions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

In related news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

