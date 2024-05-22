Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

