UniBot (UNIBOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $14.63 or 0.00020939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 14.79333874 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,838,597.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

