United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE:X opened at $36.17 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

