UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 541.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.55. 2,311,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,285. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.04. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

