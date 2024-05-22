Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,231 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,997. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

