Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $35.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 2,564,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

