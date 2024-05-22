USDB (USDB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $94.26 Million

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. USDB has a market cap of $395.62 million and approximately $94.26 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 393,832,692 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 393,662,589.67627734. The last known price of USDB is 1.00751491 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $107,475,001.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

