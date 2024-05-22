Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

VMI stock opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

