Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 6% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VALN

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.