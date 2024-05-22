Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $131,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

