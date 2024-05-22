Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.26

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 1894421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 303,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.